Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0319 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Lendlease Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $6.10.
About Lendlease Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lendlease Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.