Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0319 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

