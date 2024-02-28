Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $153.90 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

