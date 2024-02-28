Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 0.2 %

Light & Wonder stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.81. 449,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,521. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $836,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

