Lion Electric (LEV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $394.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LEV. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 209,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

