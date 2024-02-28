Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $2,635.92 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,842,341 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,826,278.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0071677 USD and is down -8.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,704.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
