Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.2% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $433.01. The company had a trading volume of 421,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,879. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.77 and a 200 day moving average of $439.75.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.