Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBPH

Insider Activity at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $96,479,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Barclays PLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $558.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.32.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.