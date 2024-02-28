Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.65. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.42.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $235.64 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $239.49. The company has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

