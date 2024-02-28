Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $467.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

