Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s (LVLU) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,216,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 49,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC boosted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC now owns 3,770,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 13.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.