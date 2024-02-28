Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Purchases $73,500.00 in Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on LUMN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,085,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,329 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,611,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 401,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,320,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 689,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.