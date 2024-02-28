Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down to $2.50

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.20. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 3,429,361 shares trading hands.

LAZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $900.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 472,778 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 612,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 221,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

