Lyft (LYFT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Lyft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

2/14/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Lyft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

2/14/2024 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/14/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Lyft was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

1/9/2024 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Lyft Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 9,046,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,249,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,111 shares of company stock worth $4,300,161 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lyft by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,729 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lyft by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

