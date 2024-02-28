Lyft (LYFT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/15/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2024 – Lyft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 2/14/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2024 – Lyft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 2/14/2024 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/14/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2024 – Lyft was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.
- 1/9/2024 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Lyft Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of LYFT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 9,046,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,249,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,111 shares of company stock worth $4,300,161 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
