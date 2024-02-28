Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

