Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($6.66) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.66) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($19.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($7.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($5.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($27.14) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $239.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.85. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $322.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 81,159 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 151,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 388,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after buying an additional 218,356 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

