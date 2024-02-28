Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $30.31

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.31, but opened at $32.30. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 21,069,920 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 5.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after buying an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after buying an additional 4,731,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

