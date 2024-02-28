Marcus (MCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Marcus to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus Trading Down 1.0 %

MCS opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.04, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.74%.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 468.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marcus

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.