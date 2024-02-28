Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 228.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $252.17.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,725 shares of company stock valued at $29,367,378. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

