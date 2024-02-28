Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Masco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,983,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.11. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.93%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,253 shares of company stock worth $5,952,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

