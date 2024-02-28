Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Masimo Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MASI traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.05. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

