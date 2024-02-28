MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
MasterBrand Price Performance
MBC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. 598,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,034. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.45. MasterBrand has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter.
MasterBrand Company Profile
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.
