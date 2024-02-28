Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 62,124 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,500.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,089,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 62.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.