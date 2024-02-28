Mather Group LLC. Acquires 192 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after purchasing an additional 691,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.