Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

NKE stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

