Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

NYSE BA opened at $201.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.58. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

