Mather Group LLC. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $203.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.25 and its 200 day moving average is $185.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

