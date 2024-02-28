Mather Group LLC. Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in American Express by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 14.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AXP opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $218.08. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

