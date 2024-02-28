Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,752 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

