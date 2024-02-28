Mather Group LLC. Sells 673 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000.

VTWG opened at $192.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $895.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $192.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

