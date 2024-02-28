Maverick Protocol Price Reaches $0.69 (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $10.33 million and $18.02 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.69902995 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $12,732,113.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

