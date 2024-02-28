MBB Public Markets I LLC Acquires 44,619 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,588 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 643,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,615. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.