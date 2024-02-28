MBB Public Markets I LLC Acquires 57,165 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 208.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $91.38. 265,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,979. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

