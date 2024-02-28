MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys Shares of 369,909 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 369,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. 1,560,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

