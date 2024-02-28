MBB Public Markets I LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

MBB Public Markets I LLC lowered its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,619.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,343.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. 1,069,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,207. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

