MBB Public Markets I LLC Has $37.56 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206,337 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 2.3% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $37,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $102.09. 8,680,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

