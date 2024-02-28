MBB Public Markets I LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

MBB Public Markets I LLC lessened its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,619 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned about 0.32% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

JBGS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,406. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

