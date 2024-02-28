MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $5.68 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after acquiring an additional 99,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ARW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.83. 96,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,690. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.