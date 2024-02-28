MBB Public Markets I LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MBB Public Markets I LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Shares of KLAC traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $671.41. 206,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,683. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $687.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $605.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

