MBB Public Markets I LLC Reduces Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

MBB Public Markets I LLC cut its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,497 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,878,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,024,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after buying an additional 1,254,261 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

ALLO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 655,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,001. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.