MBB Public Markets I LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

MBB Public Markets I LLC cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 807,831 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 1.4% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $22,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. 2,095,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,505. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

