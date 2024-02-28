MBB Public Markets I LLC Sells 121,899 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

MBB Public Markets I LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,040 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 121,899 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $49,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. 4,323,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,845,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

