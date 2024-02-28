MBB Public Markets I LLC Sells 43,376 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

MBB Public Markets I LLC decreased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,376 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

