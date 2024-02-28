MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,512. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $772.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.33. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $29.04.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

