MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 28th

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of MKP traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.50. 1,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,142. MCAN Mortgage has a 1-year low of C$14.70 and a 1-year high of C$16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.84.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MCAN Mortgage from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

