McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Reduced by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 27,665 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.12. 250,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

