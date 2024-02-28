McDonald’s Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.67 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.67 per share by the fast-food giant on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $13.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

MCD opened at $293.77 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.23.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 27,860.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 124.2% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

