McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.95. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

