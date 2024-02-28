McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.86.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $518.98 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $524.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $488.20 and a 200-day moving average of $459.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

