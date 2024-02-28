MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 0.8 %

MediciNova stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

