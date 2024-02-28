Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $406.74

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $406.74 and last traded at $404.60, with a volume of 52412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $403.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

Medpace Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total transaction of $6,568,897.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,589,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,508,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,289 shares of company stock valued at $36,863,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Medpace by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medpace by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

